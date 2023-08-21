I Wish Senate Allowed Nigerians To Call In And Ask These Ministers Questions During Screening – Ardo

Umar Ardo, SDP Governorship candidate from Adamawa State has come to say that most of the ministerial nominees will have no answers for Nigerians if the Senate had made it possible for Nigerians to call in during the screening process and ask the nominees questions.

According to Ardo who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning…

“Neither you nor me knows what’s the parameters that is being used to check them. The security agencies didn’t tell you the kind of questions they ask, the senate didn’t tell you the kind of questions they asked other than what’s been shown on TV during the screening exercise. On public scrutiny, if the senate had allowed Nigerians to call in during the screening, I can guarantee you that there will be so many questions that would’ve come in and these nominees would’nt have been able to answer them. I wish that happened but you know, the screening was carried out the way it was.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 45:30

