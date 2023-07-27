I Will Walk Naked In Lagos If Presidential Tribunal Announces Peter Obi Winner – Charly Boy

Veteran singer and social activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy has stated that he will walk naked on the streets of Lagos State if the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election and he was subsequently sworn in as the President.

Obi and LP are complainants in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, challenging the 2023 general election which brought Tinubu to power as Nigerian president on May 29.

Respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Charly Boy who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday wrote in pidgin English that he would strip himself to jubilate if the tribunal announces Obi’s victory.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo [sic].”

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election had asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to uphold the order of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in the case in which President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) forfeited the sum of $460,000 as proceeds of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

In his final written address in response to the final written address of President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Obi told the court that Tinubu had never challenged the US court order in any court of competent jurisdiction since 1993 when the order was made till date.