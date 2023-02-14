I Will Stop Running For Presidency If Anybody Can Trace One Naira I Have Given To CAN – Peter Obi

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi has yesterday denied the allegation story going round the media that he reportedly gave a sum of two billion naira as donation to the Christian Organisations Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria and Christian Association Of Nigeria, purposely to help push his bid for the presidency in the February 25th poll.

The story went viral after it was discovered and disclosed that the reported money donated was mismanaged as some larger churches benefited from the money at the expense of the smaller denominations who were outrightly ignored and left out.

Peter Gregory Obi while addressing this allegation made it known that he doesn’t even have a sum of two billion naira which made him wondered what he will give that kind of money for.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate who is now unarguably the third force among the leading front-runners ahead of the next presidential election added that the followers under the clerics in the church are also suffering from bad governance, and can only benefit good leadership by voting him into office come February 25.

“I don’t even have N2 billion. What am I giving the clerics that kind of money for? They are clerics and should be praying for the progress of the country. They should be the ones to even support my campaign with money so that I can emerge the winner and not the other way round.

I have never given one naira to CAN. If anybody can trace that I have given the christian body money before, they should prove me wrong and I will stop running for presidency”.

