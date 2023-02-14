I Will Step Down From The Presidential Race If Anyone Can Confirm That I Gave CAN N2b -Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed his will to step down from the presidential race, if anyone can confirm that he gave out N1 to Christian Association of Nigeria (CBN), according to a report which was posted online by Leadership News on Tuesday. Pete Obi while speaking in an interview on Channels Television denied the stories that he reportedly gave out a N2 billion donation to the Christian organisations Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Christian Association of Nigeria to assist his bid for the presidency in the February 25 election.

According to the report that was posted online, Peter Obi disclosed that he doesn’t even have up to N2 billion in his account and as a result, he can’t bribe any cleric with such an amount for his presidential bid. “I will step down from the presidential race if anyone can confirm that I gave CAN N1,” Peter Obi added.

The LP presidential candidate added that the clerics’ followers are suffering from bad governance and can only benefit good leadership by voting for him, adding, “They should be the ones to even support my campaign with money so that I can emerge (the winner) and not the other way round. I have never given N1 to CAN. If anybody can trace that I have given the Christian body money before, they should prove me wrong and I will back down from my presidential pursuit,” he added.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Step #Presidential #Race #Confirm #Gave #N2b #Peter #ObiI Will Step Down From The Presidential Race If Anyone Can Confirm That I Gave CAN N2b -Peter Obi Publish on 2023-02-14 12:59:09