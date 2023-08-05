I Will Step Aside If I Were To Be The NLC President – Ayo Fayose

Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state has expressed his opinion on the leadership of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stating that if he were in Ajaero’s position, he would step aside due to political affiliations. He made this statement during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight program when asked about the perception that the NLC’s decisions are largely influenced by politics. Fayose agreed with this perspective, emphasizing the importance of equity and not being a member of another political party while leading the NLC.

Fayose said that Ajaero’s association with the Labour Party shows the impartiality of his role as the NLC President. He believes that this association can be seen as an attempt to undermine the current administration’s efforts, which he opposes. Fayose urged those who do not wish for the administration to succeed to be open about their stance instead of operating behind political motivations.

He also criticized the idea of the recent protest, deeming it unpopular, and compared it to the past, specifically during President Buhari’s tenure. Fayose pointed out that the NLC did not go on strike as frequently during Buhari’s time, suggesting a difference in approach and raising questions about the current protest’s motives. While acknowledging the need for accountability, Fayose stressed that any calls for Asiwaju, presumably a reference to Bola Tinubu, to be held accountable should not be driven solely by political gains. He cautioned against using accountability demands for political reasons and questioned the impact of such actions in a short span of two months.

Hear him: “Equity in itself says it all, you can’t be a member of another political party, in fact, if I am (Joe) Ajaero, I will step aside. I can’t openly come outside and identify with somebody and you are leading…He’s an extension of Labour Party. That’s the gospel truth, don’t let us just play… If you don’t want this administration to succeed, come out and say you don’t want this administration to succeed.”

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 17:06

Ayo Fayose criticized Joe Ajaero’s leadership in the NLC, citing political affiliations and an alleged desire to undermine the administration. He questioned the recent protest’s popularity and the motives behind it, drawing comparisons to past NLC actions during President Buhari’s tenure.

HealthTourist (

)