I Will Soon Expose All Governors Who Got Loans From Emefiele And The Amount They Got Each -Kazaure

A federal lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure has revealed that he would soon expose some bigwigs in Nigeria who allegedly took some billions of loans from the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, without any collateral or interest, Sahara Reporters reports. Kazaure who represents Yankwshi/Roni, Gwiwa/Kazaure Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, disclosed that he was told about a N1.8 billion facility with zero interest at the CBN and that no collateral was required, but he turned down the offer because he is representing his people and any money he collects without their approvals would bounce back at him someday. Kazaure, however revealed that some governors and some of their House of Representatives members took the loans and he knows how much they collected each. Kazaure said, “I will soon expose all governors who got loans from Emefiele and the amount they got each.”

Kazaure further revealed that that it was the House Committee on Banking and Currency, Hafisu that told him about the loans. He further revealed that Hafisu told him that he collected the loan of N2 billion without any collateral or interest.

