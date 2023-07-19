I Will Say Something When This Whole Mess Is Over-Apostle Suleman Reacts After He Visited The IGP

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted after he visited the new Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbedokun in his office following the arrest of those that attacked his convoy in Edo State some months ago.

The Punch paper reported that Suleman returned from a foreign trip and was heading to a destination in Edo state when the gunmen attacked his convoy around the Auchi area of the state on the 21st of October, 2022.

Reacting after meeting the Inspector-General of Police, Apostle Johnson Suleman said on his verified Twitter page; Thanks for having me sir..God bless the inspector general of the Nigerian police force. I will say somethings when this whole mess is over. For those they killed,I vowed not to rest until all the killers get served the meal they ordered.”

He added; “I have kept that promise and gone after them,working with the police. Those waiting for me to brief them,should wait till everyone is rounded up.”

The popular Man of God stated further; “For those who say I should tell them who is responsible since I claim to know,I ask you,if I tell you what can you do?. That info belongs to the authorities and they are on it. Enough is enough”

The recent post by Apostle Johnson Suleman on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

