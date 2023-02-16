This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Will Respect Rule Of Law If Elected – Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised that his administration will respect the rule of law if he is voted into power.

Obi gave the assurance during a town hall meeting, organised by the Imo chapter of the party on Thursday in Owerri.

He congratulated the meeting’s organizers for their diligent efforts to mobilize Nigerians to support the party’s programs.

Obi also underlined his dedication to creating a new Nigeria that would accommodate and work for everyone, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or other preferences.

He promised Nigerians that if they choose him as president, the nation would become more united and poverty, hardship, and insecurity would stop.

In addition, he claimed that by shifting the nation from consumption to production, his ascension would pave the path for economic liberation.

“My government will closely collaborate with state governments to create exceptional synergy, with the goal of all-inclusive governance for the general welfare of all citizens,” he declared.

“Nigeria is fortunate; we have everything needed to build a great nation.

“What we need is the correct leadership to maximize our nation’s potential, including the oil and gas in Imo, for the good of everybody.

“I will uphold the rule of law, secure and unify Nigeria, and transition the nation from one of consumption to one of production.

The LP presidential candidate urged voters to “vote for the Labour Party, vote for human beings: papa, mama, and pikin.”

He added that as a means of promoting affirmative action in accordance with international best practices, his government will support legislation ensuring a specific percentage of women and young people in governance. According to Daily trust.

He claimed that in order to accomplish this, he would reinforce the not-too-young-to-run law and other pertinent existing laws. (NAN)

According to Daily trust.

News )

