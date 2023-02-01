This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Will Reply You One Day – Udom Emmanuel Tells Tinubu

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has expressed his disappointment towards the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following his remarks during the APC campaign rally. Governor Emmanuel stated that he will not engage in a feud with Tinubu, but instead concentrate on bringing good governance to Nigeria.

‘If someone had insulted Tinubu in Lagos or in his home state, they wouldn’t have made it home safely,’ Emmanuel, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, declared. He added that, unlike others, he extended government facilities, security, and other forms of assistance to Tinubu, yet he was still subjected to insults.

The Governor believes that Tinubu has nothing of value to offer to the people of Nigeria, which is why he has resorted to personal attacks instead of addressing the issues. Tinubu’s controversial statement during the campaign rally, where he claimed that he could drive the Governor of Akwa Ibom State out of Lagos, was met with disappointment by Emmanuel.

However, Governor Emmanuel emphasized that he would rather maintain peace and not respond to Tinubu’s insults. He noted that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, has never spoken negatively about any governor or Tinubu during their campaigns.

Tinubu’s insults, according to Emmanuel, were not only directed towards him, but towards the integrity of the 7.9 million people of Akwa Ibom State. He stated that no one from Akwa Ibom would be able to insult Tinubu in Lagos and return home safely.

‘I won’t reply to Tinubu now, but I will one day. There’s nothing like “it’s my turn.” Nigeria is in God’s hands,’ the Governor concluded.”

