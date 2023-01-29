‘I Will Reopen All Of Nigeria’s Closed Borders’ – Atiku Abubakar Tells Crowd At Kebbi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised Nigerians in his campaign speech in Kebbi State by saying that he is going to reopen all of Nigeria’s closed borders if elected president in the forthcoming presidential poll. Atiku Abubakar believes this will help Nigeria’s economy in different ways.

Photo of the people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at his presidential campaign rally in Kebbi State.

Atiku Abubakar disclosed his intentions for Nigeria at his campaign rally held in Kebbi State which was covered by channels television media team. He further added that the reopening of land borders will strengthen Nigeria’s relationship with neighboring countries through the means of trade.

He said, “I will reopen all of Nigeria’s closed Borders because we deserve to trade with our neighboring countries”

