I will probe them if I become President and many of them will be forced to leave Nigeria -Peter Obi

During an interview with A.Y. Live, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, provided additional information regarding what he intends to do if he is ultimately elected president of Nigeria. He stated that politicians who have taken public funds will be held accountable under his administration.

“Many of them are against my presidency because of their excessive embezzlement of public funds, especially those politicians who move money across the country with bullion vans, because they know if I become president, I will probe them, and many of them will have to run out of Abuja or eventually leave the country,” he asserts.

He went on to say that the people will be the primary focus of his administration, and that public funds will be spent on the Nigerian people and essential economic sectors.

Source: Live Show of A.Y.

