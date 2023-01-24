I Will Partner With Federal Govt, Donor Agencies To Push Our Agenda – Anthony Onochie Ochei

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anthony Onochie Ochei, also known as “Onochieobodo,” is running for the House of Representatives in Delta State’s Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency. With just one month until the general election in 2023, he has pledged to work with the federal government and donor organizations to advance his legislative agenda.

This was said by the aspiring federal lawmaker, who is representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in a conversation with media over the weekend.

“We want to strengthen women and young people in our communities and restore the lost ground. To unlock our collective social capital, competitiveness, creativity, and entrepreneurship of our people, I pledge to lead this project from the front.

From conception through execution, I will work with important federal government agencies and donor organizations, pledged Onochieobodo.

Anthony Onochie Ochei, a graduate of accounting from the Polytechnic in Ibadan with an MBA in banking and finance from Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, boasts of extensive experience in both the private and public sectors. He also spoke about how, if elected, his past engagements would benefit his legislative assignment. Anthony Onochie Ochei is a chartered accountant, a chartered tax practitioner, and a certified professional forensic accountant.

“By all measures, I think I’m the best qualified to speak for the decent citizens of Aniocha and Oshimili. I am accustomed to working in the National Assembly, so I will get straight to work, declared Onochieobodo.

Democracy, according to Onochieobodo, is all about development. He urged the constituents, especially those of voting age, to reject other parties and put their faith in the NNPP, a party that is dedicated to changing Nigeria in all economic sectors.

In the event that Onochieobodo wins the general election, he will represent four local government areas, which include

The Abuja House of Representatives is made up of the Aniocha South, Aniocha North, Oshimili South, and Oshimili North.

