‘I Will Not Support A President That Goes Against The Supreme Court Order And The Law’ – Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo State, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress have joined the bandwagon of APC adherents to condemn the action of President Muhammadu Buhari for backing the CBN on the non-validity of the old naira notes. Oshiomhole speaking during his campaign at Akoko Edo stated openly that he will not support a President that is against the law of the land.

He argued that the President has to understand that we are in a democratic era and that it’s through the law that he was brought into power. He identified that the Supreme Court reigns ultimate over the nation with its laws that are enshrined in the Nigerian constitution. Oshiomhole stated categorically that the President must obey the Supreme court order on bringing back all the old notes into circulation.

He said, ”I will not support a government that is backing the CBN for people to exploit people. I’m not a party to that arrangement. Buhari must obey the law, I will not support a President that is against the Supreme court order and the law. It is the law that brought him to power so if he says it is only 200 naira that we can withdraw and the law says no that the old money should remain valid, he has to follow what the Supreme court says. I agree with the decision of the Supreme court and I disagree with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

