I Will Not Stop Campaigning For Tinubu – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday that he would continue to campaign for Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as the “next president of Nigeria”.

The President spoke to a crowd at a presidential campaign rally in Lafia Square, where he endorsed Tinubu; and his companion, Kashim Shettima.

“I congratulate you and assure you that if God bless, we will win to the end.

“As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for over 20 years and will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a dedicated Nigerian and I believe he will do his best for Nigeria,” Buhari said, according to a statement from presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: VOTE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, and VOTE Governor Abdullahi Sule for a 2nd term!

I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria!

The APC presidential candidate thanked the president for being the poster boy for his campaign.

”Nigeria exists as a country. For the sake of constitutional democracy, we asked you to continue, but you said no, you will return to Daura, your homeland,” he said.

Tinubu also took the opportunity to criticize those who hinted that he has a cold relationship with the president, saying: “Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship will continue to be disappointed and will find their short-term joy limited.Ours is not about individuals but about nation building, honesty, integrity and character.

