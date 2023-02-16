I Will Not Sit Down With Atiku Again To Discuss About Reconciliation Ahead Of Coming Election – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For some period of time, there has been some indication from Wike’s camp and Atiku’s camp that suggests that there is room for reconciliation following months of disagreement among them.

However, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has now disclosed that there is no longer any room available for any form of reconciliation between him and Atiku Abubakar concerning him supporting Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a latest interview with journalists, Nyesom Wike noted that Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team believes that they can win the 2023 presidential election without an input from him and as such, Nyesom Wike stated that he is no longer interested in any form of reconciliation.

Nyesom Wike also disclosed that he had already told the people of Rivers State the presidential candidate to vote into power in the 2023 elections. Speaking further, Nyesom Wike revealed that he will not openly announce the presidential candidate of his choice as some people want him to do.

Nyesom Wike said that although he does not support Atiku Abubakar, he will keep his candidate of choice out of the media because voting is still a secret ballot system. Nyesom Wike also noted that the only people that needs to know who he is supporting are the people of Rivers State and he has already communicated his choice to them.

