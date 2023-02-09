I Will Not Jeopardise A Solid Relationship For Any Politician Or Political Party – Kate Henshaw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has affirmed that she won’t be be putting a solid relationship with someone on the line to show her loyalty or support for any Politician or political party.

She made this known on her social media page and also added that her relationship with someone can only be jeopardize in this regard if it wasn’t solid to begin with.

Kate Henshaw further explained how politicians understand the game there is to play in politics as she stated that they don’t fight themselves, rather, they are united and laugh at the populace who fight each other for their sake. Kate Henshaw wrote:

“There is no way I will jeopardise a solid relationship for any politician or political party. Unless it isn’t solid to begin with, then it can be done away with.

Politicians don’t fight themselves. They are united in their greéd & laugh at the populace as they fight each other”

