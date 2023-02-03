I will not fail to create jobs for the youth and increase the standard of education- Tinubu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured the people of Osun State that “he will not fail to create jobs for the youth and increase the standard of education.” He said this as he stressed and made many other promises as he took his message of renewal to the state of the living spring.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who speaks Yoruba, said Nigerians deserve the best and that he is ready to offer good governance. Speaking in Yoruba to a mammoth crowd of people who thronged the venue of the campaign rally at Freedom Park, Osogbo,

According to him, “e lo fi okan yin bale, ibanuje Koni bayin, eyi to po ni iwaju niko ma gba adura pe ki olorun to ohun so na ni”; “otun tesiwaju oni wipe eru obodo, tumo si wipe eru ko ba ohun,” which means all of you should put your mind at rest that “the most important thing is that God should guide us well.” Then he continued by saying he was not afraid of anyone.

The APC presidential candidate, alongside the governor of Lagos State as well as other activities of the party, climbed the campaign motorcade to wave at the crowd of supporters.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this.

Video credit: YouTube

Horlablog (

)