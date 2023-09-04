I will not fail Nigerians, Tinubu reiterates

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to steering Nigeria towards a lasting economic transformation that leads to enduring prosperity. He conveyed this determination while welcoming members of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) during their solidarity visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This statement was provided to the press in Abuja on Monday by Chief Frank Ebere-Njoku, the National Spokesperson for the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO).

President Tinubu expressed his gratitude to the organization for standing firmly behind his mandate, emphasizing that Nigeria is on the path to recovery. He displayed confidence in the competence of his cabinet members to guide the nation out of its current economic challenges.

“I have assembled a team of ministers who are dedicated to realizing my vision of a progressive Nigeria,” President Tinubu stated, highlighting his expectation of tangible results. He underscored his commitment to replacing anyone who fails in this mission, emphasizing his strong desire for concrete outcomes.

Furthermore, President Tinubu pledged to lead an inclusive government that offers opportunities to all, especially those who supported his cause. He assured that loyalty, excellence, and hard work would always be recognized and rewarded.

In an earlier address, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, the Founder of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), reiterated the organization’s loyalty and unwavering support for the President.

vic_trends (

)