I will Not Be At The Labour Party Lagos Rally – Mr Macaroni

As the 2023 general elections continue to draw close, the Labour Party Presidential candidate and his supporters are set to hold their Mega Presidential Campaign rally in Lagos State and Peter Okoye, one of the P-Square twins shared a poster of the campaign rally which was said to be holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday the 11th of February, 2023.

The poster contained the picture of Peter Obi, his running mate Yusuf Datti and some popular people, who are Labour Party supporters, including Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni.

Mr Macaroni, however, reacted to the tweet made by Peter Okoye and said that he supports Peter Obi and was going to vote for him, but he is not going to be at the Lagos rally on 11th February. He also did not give his reason for saying he would be absent.

Quoting Mr Macaroni, “Peter Obi is my preferred candidate and I am casting my one vote for him, but I won’t be at this rally.”

The comment made by Mr Macaroni had, sparked a lot of comments and reactions, as people are asking why he would not be at the rally.

Source: Twitter | Peter Okoye, Mr Macaroni

