I Will Not Allow PDP PCC To Organize Their Rally Anywhere Beside The Port Harcourt Stadium – Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has said that Abiye Sekibo and Lee Maeba led thugs to a piece of government land in Port Harcourt and began clearing it so that they could use it for a rally for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign.

Nyesom Wike has declared that he will not permit the campaign rally planned by Abiye Sekibo, Lee Maeba, and Atiku Abubakar’s campaign committee to be held anywhere other than the permitted Port Harcourt Stadium.

Nyesom Wike continued by saying that the PDP PCC requested him to approve the Port Harcourt Stadium because they feel that they can fill it up with people, but he does not understand why they have been scrambling to secure another place for the campaign event.

If the rally is held at the Port Harcourt Stadium, Nyesom Wike has said he will pay for diesel and clean the venue for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council at no cost to the PDP PCC.

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky

News )

