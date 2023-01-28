NEWS

I will never stop supporting Muhammadu Buhari, Says Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), describing the latter’s support as unalloyed and enduring. He said he would never stop supporting Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at an APCC rally on Saturday in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state, Tinubu pledged to use the state’s agricultural potential to tackle its developmental issues.

“I have backed Buhari even before his first day in office,” the former governor of Lagos State remarked while reading from a prepared speech. Even once his term in office is through, I’ll still continue to be his friend and supporter, he stated.

According to him, “he tackled the problems other leaders ran from.” He has earned a place in history that cannot be disputed. “I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.”

He further stated: Urging the people to reject opposition candidates, Tinubu said, “Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see.” They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to impoverish you in order to profit themselves. They want to prevent you from eating so that you might go hungry; they want to consume everything. They want to be the owner of everything while giving you nothing.

