‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper, Colonel Chinyere Obi (retd.), former member and supporter of Peter Obi, said that she will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party.

Col. Chinyere Obi made the statement in an interview with Punch correspondent, Daniel Ayantoye, when she was shot by suspected political thugs and how Labour Party allegedly abandoned her after the incident, Ayantoye asked her what was her family’s reaction when they heard that she was shot.

Colonial Chinyere earlier said that she spent millions to support Peter Obi in the last presidential election and that she even mobilised people for Peter Obi. However, with all that she did, she was shot by political thugs defending Peter Obi’s mandate at her polling unit, but claimed that Peter Obi and Labour Party did not show any concern.

Col. Chinyere then said that before now, her children used to send her money every month, but they stopped because of Peter Obi.

“They said every time they sent me money, I would use it for Peter Obi. Would you blame them? When I suffered this gunshot wound, they became angry with me. They don’t talk to me anymore. I will never forgive Labour Party and Peter Obi.”

