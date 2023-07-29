I Will Never Forgive Labour Party And Peter Obi For Abandoning Me-Chinyere Obi

A former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.) has claimed that the party abandoned her after she was shot during the last House of Assembly election in Imo State.

The Punch paper reported that Chinyere Obi also alleged that nobody in the Labour Party did up to what she did for the presidential candidate of the party, Party Obi.

Recall that Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State contested and lost the presidential election to the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, Col. Chinyere Obi said; ” I was busy borrowing money and selling some of my properties, but all he (Abure) was doing was collecting money. Take for example, how can you collect N25m each from 15 persons in Imo State for the same governorship ticket and he didn’t screen anyone out? Who does that?”

She added; “That’s what it is. I regret joining the Labour Party. I suffered; I drank garri without groundnut despite being a diabetic patient.”

She stated further; “Before now, my children usually sent me money on the 24th of every month, but they stopped because of Obi. They said every time they sent me money, I would use it for Peter Obi. Would you blame them? When I suffered this gunshot wound, they became angry with me. They don’t talk to me anymore. I will never forgive Labour Party and Peter Obi.”

