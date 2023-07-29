NEWS

I Will Never Forgive Labour Party And Peter Obi -Chinyere Obi

Former member of the Labour Party, Chinyere Obi has said that she will never forgive the party and it’s presidential candidate for what they did to her.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Punch paper, Chinyere Obi said Labour Party abandoned her despite making contribution during the 2023 presidential election.

She said she made several attempts to reach out to Labour Party leadership but no help came.

Speaking further, she said she would love to return to abroad and meet her children because even her house rent has expired. According to her, her children stopped giving her money because of Peter Obi.

“If I have money, I will go back to my children. My house rent has even expired since March while I was in the hospital. Before now, my children usually sent me money on the 24th of every month, but they stopped because of Obi. ” she said.

She further added that her children are not happy with the way she put her resources on Obi and now she is regretting everything.

” They said every time they sent me money, I would use it for Peter Obi. Would you blame them? When I suffered this gunshot wound, they became angry with me. They don’t talk to me anymore. I will never forgive Labour Party and Peter Obi.”

