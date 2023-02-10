I Will Never Fight With My Friends Or Colleagues Over Political Issues – Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to send a message to those who bully or fight their colleagues or family who are not supporting the candidate they feel will change the hardship Nigerians are facing.

During her long message, she made it clear that she will never fight with her friends, colleague, or family member over political misunderstanding. Everyone has their choices, and who they feel will do better when elected as the president. She perhaps does not see a reason why she should fight her neighbor because they are voting for someone different. Even the candidates people are fighting on behalf of our friends with their rivals.

A lot of issues have sprung up due to the coming election and the opinions people have about who should lead the country. Nigerian celebrities have also been talking about the election. Some of them have revealed the person they will vote for, some are neutral, and some haven’t said anything about the election.

