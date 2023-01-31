NEWS

I Will Make Soludo One Of My Advisers When I Become President -Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo will become one of his advisers if he wins the presidential election.

While addressing the huge crowd at Ekwueme Square at the APC campaign rally held on Tuesday in Anambra, Tinubu described Soludo as a thinker, a brilliant man, and someone who knows the way. He said that he would make Soludo one of his advisers so he could help in bringing prosperity to the people of Anambra State.

Hear him;

“Charles Soludo your son, he’s not contesting with me or against me. He’s still my friend, I salute his vision, he’s a brilliant man. He has the brain, he’s a thinker. He knows the way. We will work together inclusively when I become the president.

Soludo will be one of those advisers who will bring prosperity back to you. So the way you’ll vote for Soludo is the way you’ll vote for Bola Tinubu.”

