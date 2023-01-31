I Will make Anambra Nigeria’s industrial hub -Tinubu

If elected president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to make the state of Anambra the country’s primary center for manufacturing if he is granted the mandate to do so in the election on February 25.

This was something that Tinubu discussed when he addressed APC supporters on Tuesday in Awka during a presidential campaign rally.

In addition to this, he assured the Nigerian people that he would work to improve their standard of living and bring about overall progress.

The candidate for president nominated by the APC has also committed to finding a solution to the issue of gully erosion in the Southeast.

“The broom revolution will make Anambra a highly developed state in line with the dream of late Dr. Chubs Okadigbo and Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo,” he said. “The broom revolution will make Anambra a highly developed state.”

Tinubu has stated that he paid the external examination fees for all of the students in the state of Lagos who were enrolled in secondary schools, regardless of the students’ creed or tribe, while he served as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

Source: Vanguard News

