‘I will hit back’ – Wike to PDP NWC

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike told the PDP National Working Committee(NWC) in Rivers state that he will hit them back.

Governor Nyesom Wike made the statement on Monday while addressing the crowd at the Rivers state PDP campaign rally that was held in Okehi 1, Etche local government area.

Gov. Wike accused the PDP NWC of allegedly involving in anti-party activities in Rivers state.

According to him, they sued some political parties for (allegedly) violating a particular provision of the 2022 electoral Act on conducting primaries. However, Governor Wike alleged that the PDP national leadership wrote to the lawyers handling the suit on behalf of the PDP to withdraw their legal representation.

This action, Wike described as “anti-party activities.” He then told the PDP supporters there that he will “hit back” on Tuesday “

“We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-Party. I told them ‘anti-party’ born ‘anti-party’

Nyesom Wike claimed that people in Abuja conspired with opposition parties to write PDP letter to back off from the case.

” I have told our lawyers to withdraw from the matter. I will hit them back tomorrow. Nobody hurts us without sustaining a scar. Anybody who dares to touch us in Rivers state, I will inflict many scars on him and we have started it.

He then said, “you(PDP) have told us you are doing anti-party. We will show you what anti-party is.”

Source: The Cable

