” I Will Haunt You Not Only in Your Nightmare But in The Daytime ” Kate Henshaw Tells Hater

It seems Kate Henshaw is not allowing the matter between herself and Bashir Ahmed to slide, as she in a new post shared a message that reads ” You blocked me, but still engage in tweets with my name. Are you OK? Which part of the tweet was addressed to you? Loom, I will haunt you, not only in your nightmare but in the daytime. Just keep playing. ”

If you have been following tweets by Bashir Ahmed and Kate Henshaw recently, you can tell that the two personalities have been trolling one another still over political affiliation, as Kate Henshaw will never allow herself to be bullied into supporting a candidate she doesn’t believe in, likewise Bashir Ahmed.

With the way the two individuals are going, there is going to be enough to brag about when the election comes to its conclusion, as there definitely is going to be a lot to troll about when the winner of the presidential election finally emerges, which will be the final lapse that will determine the end of this ongoing feud.

Images credit: Kate Henshaw Twitter’s page.

