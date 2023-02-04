I will Finish 80% Of Restructuring Within 6 Months – PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, has stated that he will complete at least 80% of his agenda for Nigeria’s restructuring within the first six months of taking office. This was said by Atiku during the grand finale of the Atiku-Okowa and Nigerians in Diaspora Working together to Fix Nigeria event on Friday at the Yar’Adua Center in Abuja. Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council’s deputy director of research and strategy, spoke on the candidate’s behalf.

He claimed that within six months of taking office, “he would have completed 80% of the restructuring this country requires. This has been thought out and is ready to be sworn in on May 29 and would be implemented. Atiku is certain that since we are dependent on oil and gas, we have reached a point where the Federal Government cannot govern us, unlike in the First Republic when each area controlled whatever God had g iven them. Foreign businesses operating in Nigeria have not made investments there in the last four years; in fact, they are withdrawing their money. The reason is that alternative energy is the way of the future.

