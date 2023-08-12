NEWS

"I Will Do My Best To Raise Gentlemen That Value And Respect Women" -Juliet Njemanze Says

Nollywood actress Juliet Njemanze recently shared on her Instagram story her aspiration to raise respectful and appreciative male children. She emphasized the importance of nurturing gentlemen who will honor and value women.

In her Instagram post, she expressed her hope that her sons will never contribute to a woman’s self-doubt. It’s crucial to instill in male children an understanding of women’s significance in society, discouraging any mistreatment.

Juliet Njemanze stated, “I am committed to nurturing gentlemen who respect and value women. I pray my son never becomes the cause of someone’s daughter questioning her self-worth.”

Through her talent, Juliet Njemanze has garnered a substantial following on social media, contributing to her well-deserved recognition.

In my opinion, I believe its a very good idea for Juliet Mjemanze to say she wants to train gentlemen to respect and value women, but then, I believe women should not neglect themselves and they should always be trained too to respect their men.

What do you think about this update?

