‘I will deliver Kogi State to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’ – Governor Yahaya Bello reveals

Few moments ago, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello revealed that he will make sure Kogi State delivers the highest percentage of vote to APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He revealed this in the presence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu during a conference which was held today being Saturday the 11th day of February, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.



“His Excellency, I can assure you that Kogi State is going to deliver the highest percentage of vote to you. When you compare our percentage in relative to Lagos and Kano, we are going to beat every State in this coming general election. Your Excellency, you have been vindicated, we have been vindicated, some people tried to inflict certain hardship on our people, the difference is now clear”, Yahaya Bello said. Click on the link below to watch the video.

