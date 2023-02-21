This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I will defeat Tinubu any time – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nominee for president, has bragged that he would defeat the APC nominee even if the election were to be delayed.

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization made the announcement in a statement, which also urged the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to stop “its covert scouting for the postponement of the February 25 presidential election.”

According to the Atiku-Okowa Campaign group, the majority of Nigerians oppose the demands for the election to be delayed made by the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign.

It was made plain in a statement by the campaign’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, that “the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign’s request for a postponement is an attempt to further create confusion and undermine the election process.”

The Atiku campaign brought up how the governor of a well-known North West state allegedly suffered humiliation at the most recent Council of State meeting when he purportedly tried to push a failed proposal for a brief election postponement.

“Our campaign has also received reliable information that this APC governor is asking for a postponement since the APC candidate, Tinubu, cannot in any way win the election considering the enormous opposition he has received from Nigerians,” the statement continued.

“It is pitiful that, notwithstanding its humiliation at the Council of State meeting, the Tinubu Campaign is still perching around media platforms and requesting that the elections be postponed,” Ologbondiyan remarked.

“Having been stunned by the rejection at the meeting, the Tinubu Campaign had resorted to inciting violence, making wild, unfounded, and reckless accusations, posting incendiary remarks, attacking prominent Nigerians, blackmailing, and seeking to compromise our democratic institutions in order to heat up the polity and make it appear unconducive for elections to take place on February 25, 2023,” according to the statement.

