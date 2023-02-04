I Will Defeat Oyetola In court –Adeleke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state is confident he will defeat his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola despite the ruling in his favor.

The governor spoke in Osogbo on Friday during a meeting with unit-to-unit representatives of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun West district.

Adeleke stressed that the judiciary plays an important role in strengthening democracy, echoing claims that have helped stabilize the nation.

Noting that he has a firm belief in the system, governor Osun describes himself as a beneficiary of judicial intervention.

“I can’t forget how justice cleared me of false accusations. You cannot have a strong democracy unless we all consider the judiciary to be the indispensable arbiter,” he said.

Adeleke announced that the process of appealing the court’s decision is underway and believes his duties will be confirmed.

He said the verdict had touched people in the state and urged people to stay calm and go about their day-to-day work with peace of mind.

“We have every reason to appeal and we are doing so. By God and by man, our mandate will be reconfirmed by the same judicial process,” he said. The court headed by Judge Tertsea Kume ruled that the July 16, 2022 state gubernatorial election had not been conducted in accordance with electoral law.

The majority ruling stated that Oyetola received a legal majority of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266 after invalid votes were subtracted.

