I Will Convert Area Boys To Useful People In Lagos – Jandor

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, has promised to turn street louts known as ‘area boys’ in the state into positive tools.

He claims that doing so will help to improve security in corridors with garages and throughout the state.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I can turn them (area boys) into positive tools, especially the ones we gave our motor parks to in the name of garage. You will notice that whenever there is traffic in that corridor, you will see people attempting to rob our people.

“So, I will say to whomever that is in charge of that garage that the day I see anybody robbing people in this corridor that is the day I am going to take the garage away from you. They will sit up because they are making money in that garage and would not want to lose it. “That is one tool that we can convert them to,” Jandor said on Sunday during ThePlatform’s debate for Lagos governorship candidates.

The PDP candidate also stated that he will implement intelligentsia community policing. He stated that this will assist the government in gathering information from people throughout the state and taking action to prevent security breakdowns.

He added that in order for this idea to work, he will work to build trust with the people by assuring them that whatever information they provide to the government will be acted upon.

Jandor stated that the best way to combat insecurity in the state is to be proactive rather than reactive when crimes occur. He went on to say that if the government has the right information at the right time, it can always intervene to prevent any form of insecurity.

On traffic congestion in the state, the PDP flag bearer stated that some areas with traffic bottlenecks do not require infrastructure renewal, but rather the government’s will.

He stated that many intersections that experience constant traffic jams only need to be cleared and traffic will flow freely, adding that all intersections on the Lekki-Epe Expressway require flyovers, which he promises to build if elected governor.

Jandor also promised to work with the state’s 5,000 registered private schools, churches, and mosques to reduce the number of out-of-school children, as well as to automate the process of obtaining bed spaces at general hospitals in the state.

