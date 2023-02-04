‘I Will Continue To Campaign For Bola Ahmed Tinubu, He Is A Committed Nigerian’ – President Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Even though there have been rumors circulating about tensions in the relationship between President Buhari and the presidential nominee of the APC, President Buhari has not wavered in his support for the APC candidate. On Saturday, the APC hosted their Presidential campaign rally in the state of Nasarawa, and the President of the United States was in attendance.

While speaking to the large assemblage of supporters, Buhari reaffirmed his backing for the APC’s nominee for president. He went on to say that he was pleased to be a part of Tinubu’s campaign for the presidency of Nigeria and that he was looking forward to it.

Speaking further on the matter, the President revealed that he had known Tinubu more than 20 years ago and that he will continue to campaign for Tinubu because he is a dedicated Nigerian. He said this while explaining why he will continue to support Tinubu.

He remarked “I am committed to carrying on with my support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a devoted Nigerian, and I have faith that he will give everything he has to our nation and to all of you, his fellow Nigerians.”

It was speculated that President Buhari had a disagreement with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, because Buhari hasn’t been involved in most of Tinubu’s campaign. Tinubu is running for president. However, based on what we have learned from the president’s speech, we now know that these claims were nothing more than rumors, as the president has already stated that he will back Tinubu.

