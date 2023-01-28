I Will Continue To Be Buhari’s Supporter After His Last Day In Office – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, at the rally of the All Progressive Congress. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate for president of the ruling All Progressive Congress, has vowed to keep supporting President Muhammadu Buhari and has denied any differences with the president.

He claimed, “I have backed Buhari even before he took office. Even after he leaves office, I’ll still remain his buddy and supporter. Because of all he has done for the country, President Buhari deserves to be treated with the utmost respect.

The APC presidential candidate continued by urging Nigerians to vote against the opposition, noting that his party is still the best and only hope for a more prosperous and peaceful country. Remember, where there is blindness, there is also blind ambition, he said. “We stand here today to affirm that our vision of a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria.

