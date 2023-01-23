This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Will Continue To Actively Support Tinubu. — Bello

Yahaya Bello yesterday rejected a media story that suggested he had withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, claiming the allegation was placed by desperate political jesters.

Similar to this, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership and the state APC Campaign Council yesterday criticized the report accusing Governor Bello of working against the interests of the party’s PCC to thwart the prospects of the party’s standard bearer.

It was claimed by a national media (not Vanguard) that Governor Bello had stopped supporting Tinubu.

Governor Bello responded to the report by calling the accusation untrue.

Speaking on the Sunday Politics program on Channels Television, the governor stated that he continues to be a fervent supporter and organizer for Tinubu. Additionally, he asked that the paper remove the article and provide a public apology within the next 24 hours.

You believe that there is no smoke without fire, so he said. The fire in the air cannot continue in this specific situation. The bogus news is quite regrettable. I kindly request that media professionals, regulatory organizations, and law enforcement agencies act immediately to resolve the issue.

The existing electoral law gives even INEC the authority to look into incidents like these and bring charges against people who spread false information. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, our leader and soon-to-be president, continue to have my unwavering support. They are the incoming President and Vice President.

I don’t understand why such a reputable media organization would be involved in this terrible scenario. Within the next 24 hours, I anticipate them to withdraw that particular publication and issue a formal apology.

The governor responded when asked why he did not back an APC youth movement in Kogi, saying, Until anybody comes to confront me on broadcast, I would not take that with a pinch of salt. I have been a part of the party since 2014, long before I was elected governor, and we have been growing the party ever since.

I have never failed to complete an assignment with diligence or to meet the deadline. You may recall that for our massive party, we were able to mobilize over 41 million young people and people with impairments. Although I ran for this exact ticket, God chose our leader and future President instead.

I don’t even need Asiwaju to get in touch with me before I start working for him because I believe in him, I’ve researched him, and I hope he succeeds and wins the presidential election.

The Kogi State APC campaign council responded as well, calling the allegation an absolute fabrication and a concoction created out of hate.

In a statement, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State APC Campaign Council’s Director of Media and Publicity who also serves as Commissioner for Information, described the report as spurious, nasty, and a poorly delivered hatchet job that was done in bad faith.

