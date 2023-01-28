I Will be Treading a Dangerous Path If I Compromise Atiku because I am in the PDP—Seyi Makinde

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the tussle for the presidential seat gets tougher, the incumbent governor of Oyo State and a member of the Integrity Governors’ Group (G5), Seyi Makinde, has come out to give his words concerning the lingering crisis in the People’s Democratic Party, stating that he will be treading a dangerous path if he compromises or supports his principal and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He made this statement while reacting to the question asked about his and other members of the G5’s choice of a presidential candidate during an interview with Channels Television.

According to him, “The truth is that we had issues and we brought them up as stated in the PDP constitution, but the party has refused to address them up until now. Should we now sweep those cases under the carpet?” “As a party, I think we are treading a very dangerous path, and I will not say that because I’m in the PDP, I should compromise my principles.”

Speaking further, he added that the constitution of the party has been disregarded as they have failed to rotate positions in the party, which is the major cause of the G5 rebellion.

