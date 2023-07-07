NEWS

I Will Be The Husband Of My Wife At Home – Ayodele Fayose

Ayodele Fayose is the former governor of Ekiti State and was live on Arise . According to him, he said that when the president visited him, he had a good time with him. He also said that he believes president Bola Tinubu will do well in his tenure and he’s very alert and focused for the betterment of the country.

He also said that for the country to be transformed, the president needs our support. Ayodele Fayose said it’s better to stand by a man with vision. He made it clear to us that he will never be a member of the APC, and he’s a PDP man. According to the news shared by Arise on twitter, Ayodele Fayose made a statement saying;

“I will be the husband to my wife at home”.

Source: Arises

