I Will Be Punished By God If I Know What Is Right & I Don’t Put It Where It Should Be – Obasanjo

Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in an open letter, endorsed the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The endorsement of Peter Obi by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has continued to generate reactions from different quarters across the political parties in Nigeria, some people hailed Obasanjo, while some believed that he had made wrong decision.

The former President, while reacting to his critics his Twitter handle, said, whether the letter on Obi’s endorsement is open or not, he believed that he will be punished by God if he knows what is right and fails to put it where it should be.

“…I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I do not put it where it should be.” Said, Obasanjo.

Obasanjo said, the word he used in his open letter was that, one particular candidate has an edge.

