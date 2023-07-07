‘ I, Wike and Makinde have made up our mind to stand with Tinubu ‘- Fayose reveals

Photo File: Fayose

Mr. Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State has revealed that him alongside some of his colleague would give full support to President Ahmed Tinubu owing to his plan for the country’s development.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he recently made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the President.

He said: ” My name is Ayo Fayose, I am happy to be here to congratulate the good people of Nigeria to the fact that there is a renewed hope. You will see him very alert and very clearly in the direction he wants to take the country but he cannot do it alone, he need all of us. Whosoever is in this saddle, is Nigeria on the saddle and we must stand by him. We must give our best and I want to tell you that people like me, others like Wike, Governor Makinde and other wonderful Nigerians have made up our minds that it is better to stand with a man of vision and to stand with Tinubu for the betterment of our country “.

Banjo111 (

)