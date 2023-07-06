“I Went To My Village And My Convoy Could Not Pass, Fix Roads Leading To My Home” – Dino Melaye to FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State Dino Melaye have urged Nigeria federal government to immediately fix the bad roads leading to his home town in Kabba Kogi State.

The former Kogi State senator Dino Melaye, publicized a video on his social media handle showing the moment he visited the acting Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to brief him about the state of some roads leading to his home town.

Former senator Dino Melaye said, “I am here to make a passionate appeal to this agency to look into some of the deplorable roads leading to my home in Ekirin-Adde. The roads should be fixed because first, I went to my village and my convoy could not pass.” He jokingly added, “if we had a river there, we would have swam but there was none.”

Speaking further, Dino Melaye said, “one of these roads is the major road linking kogi to ilorin so the federal government should please get it fixed. It appears we are in the raining season and it adversely affected the road.”

According to him, what is required is for federal government to do the right thing by ensuring that there should be adequate funding of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to reconstruction of all portions of the Kogi State roads that had become death trap to the motoring public.

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 1-5 minutes).

