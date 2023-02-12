I Went To Mubi In Adamawa Because I Buried 20 “Anambrarians” Who Were Killed There – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour party and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has stated that tackling insecurity in the country is a priority for him.

While speaking during an interactive session with the Nigerian Economic Submit group, Peter Obi emphasized the importance of security. He disclosed that when he went to campaign in Adamawa, he decided to visit Mubi because when he was governor of Anambra he buried 20 indigenes of his state who were killed in Mubi. He also disclosed how he visited some troubled parts of the country even though he was advised not to.

At about 1:30 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Peter Obi said: “The first thing without which the other ones will not follow is the issue of security. We will from day one start dealing with the issue of insecurity, the enemies are not more formidable. I have traveled all over Nigeria, and I have been to places where people said you can’t go. I have been to Biu in southern Borno state, I went to Kaltungo in southern Gombe State where they said we shouldn’t go.

“I went to Mubi in Adamawa. People asked me, why Mubi? As governor, I buried in one day 20 Anambrarians who were killed in Mubi, so when I arrived in Adamawa I said leave Yola, I want to go to Mubi. And again they told me the same thing, these places you are going you are not secure and we don’t have police but I said let us go there people live there. So the issue of security of life and property is our number one priority”.

Ultimate_Gist (

)