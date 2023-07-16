I Went Into Self-exile In 2018 After I Was Rigged Out During The Governorship Poll In Osun-Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State, reflected on the controversy surrounding his educational qualifications during the 2018 governorship election. He expressed that he had endured severe personal attacks and assaults, which he believed were unprecedented in the political history of the state. He added that he went into self Exile in 2018 when he was rigged out during the governorship election.

Nonetheless, Adeleke emphasized that he serves as a living testament to the idea that pursuing an educational degree is not restricted by age. Speaking at the convocation of Adeleke University in Ede, he stated that age should never be a barrier to seeking education.

Adeleke highlighted that July 16 marked the one-year anniversary of his election as governor, despite the intense scrutiny and attacks he faced regarding his academic qualifications in 2018.

He remarked, “Interestingly, acquiring a quality education is not limited by time. We have all come across numerous stories of individuals enrolling in universities and graduating at advanced ages. As you all know, I am a living example of how one can successfully pursue an educational degree regardless of age.”

Today marks a year since my election as the governor of Osun State. Four years before then, in 2018, I was rigged out and our mandate was stolen. I was subjected to the worst personality attacks and assaults in Osun’s political history.

“After a manipulated judicial process, I went on self-exile for two major reasons. Firstly, to escape the evil plot of enemies who were not satisfied with stealing the people’s mandate. Secondly, to complete my degree programmes especially as my educational qualifications dominated the 2018 campaigns.

