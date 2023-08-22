‘I went for Big Brother Naija audition 5 times but it didn’t work out’ – Hilda Baci

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong simply known as Hilda Baci publicly came out to speak about a lot of things during a recent interview on Cool FM.

Hilda spoke on Chef Dami’s attempt to break her record just few weeks after completing her cook-athon stating that during that period she wasn’t even really thinking about what was going on, on social media that her focus was all on getting all her evidence submitted to Guinness World Record.

She further stressed that she auditioned for the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show about four to five times but unfortunately, it didn’t really work out the way she expected.

“In her Words”

“At that time Dami was having the attempt, we were still trying to submit evidence, so In truth, the major focus wasn’t on what was going on, on social media or on Twitter. Few days down the line I got a mail from Guinness World Record demanding for extra evidence so my main focus was to make sure that all the evidence were properly put together, submitted and we were now just pretty much waiting for the review and stuffs”.

“I had actually tried to get on the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show for a while, I think I went for audition four or five times but unfortunately, it didn’t work out”, Hilda said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

