I Went As Far As Selling My Car Of N4m For N1.5m, I Sold Everything Because of Peter Obi – Col. Chinyere Obi

In a recent report published by the Punch online newspaper, retired Colonel Chinyere Obi, who was previously a supporter of Peter Obi, expressed her deep regrets regarding her association with the Labour Party and her support for Peter Obi. During an interview with Punch correspondent Daniel Ayantoye, she disclosed that she had sold her car, initially worth 4 million naira, for a mere 1.5 million naira, along with all her other possessions, including her house rug, attributing these drastic measures to Peter Obi.

Colonel Chinyere Obi’s grievances stemmed from an incident during the presidential election, where she was shot in the leg by suspected political thugs. She conveyed her disappointment, claiming that neither Peter Obi nor other Labour Party leaders reached out to check on her well-being after the unfortunate event. Despite sending pictures of her injuries to the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, she received no visit or support.

Feeling abandoned and burdened by the aftermath of her political activities, she expressed her deep regrets over her decision to join the Labour Party and her support for Peter Obi. She went on to mention that she would have opted to join the APC instead if she had known the consequences of her actions, as she now finds herself in a difficult situation due to her association with Peter Obi.

Her financial situation became dire after her involvement in politics and the gunshot injury, leading her to resort to selling her possessions. She had to part with her bed, chair, and dining table for significant amounts, and even her Honda Pilot SUV, originally valued at 4 million naira, was sold for just 1.5 million naira. These distressing circumstances have left her with nothing left in her home, all of which she attributes to the influence of Peter Obi in her life.

“I had to sell my bed for N400,000, my chair for 300,000, my dining table for N100,000….I also sold my Honda Pilot SUV that I bought for N4 million. I sold it N1.5 million. I have sold everything including the rug. There is nothing in my house again. All because of (Peter) Obi”.

