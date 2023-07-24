I watched where a lady was trying to explain how they dealt with the cash transfered-Adams Oshiomole

In an interview with Channels Television, Adams Oshiomhole, a Nigerian senator, said thathe watched a programme where a lady was trying to explain how they had to deal with social net conditional cash transfers under the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further stated that from the private and public sectors, once the government recognises that prices change and it has had a negative impact on the cost of living, such processes should not be prolonged or else arrears will be paid.

According to him, “I watched a programme the other day where a lady, to my shock, tried to explain how they have to deal with social net conditional cash transfers under the previous administration. She described herself as a local person in one of the states, and she said people bring cash from Abuja and they meet with some people and they go out and distribute the cash. I don’t think a state should operate like that because this is tax payers money, and it is not good enough to have a good intention or the fact that you care. It’s not a reason why you won’t account for the resources made available and to convince the man or the authority providing the resources that they will be delivered to the targeted group, and the way she explained the issues in my own view, I must say, the money has gone tothe wrong hands”.

Video credit: Channels Television (27:42)

