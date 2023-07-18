I watched my son being shot to death 38 times by OPC members in Lagos – Father laments

A grieving father, Idowu Abiodun, has revealed how his 21-year-old son, John, was killed in cold blood by suspected members of the Oduua People’s Congress, OPC, a proscribed organization, in Ajegunle, Lagos, a densely populated area.

He revealed that his late son’s attackers shot him 38 times to ensure his death, before abandoning him in a pool of blood on Bara Street in Ajegunle.

He lamented that no one had been arrested a week after the incident, even though the police knew the identity of the perpetrators of the heinous act.

But the police said in their reaction that six people had been arrested.

Speaking with Vanguard, Abiodun recalled how the late John, a vulcanizer, left his house on Oduduwa Street on July 10, 2023, to pray at the Bara Street Mosque.

According to him, “he was my second son and lived with me. He left home at 7 am to pray. On the way, he saw some people shooting. He started running to avoid being hit by stray bullets. But the armed people, who were on a motorcycle, chased him. They shot at him in front of the mosque and he fell down. One of them got off the motorcycle and fired several shots at him until he was killed.

“His killers were members of the Tolu OPC. When the police officers from Ajeromi arrived, they sheltered the killers. I thought they would take them to the police station. But when I came to Ajeromi to file an official complaint, they told me to go and bury my son, as if he was a goat that had been killed. The police officers I met in Ajeromi also told me to go to the state CID in Panti to file a complaint.

“When I asked why they did not arrest those involved in my son’s death because they knew them, they told me to go to Section 4 in Panti.”

When asked why the OPC members visited the area, he said they were invited because of a robbery at the Agugu bus stop in Ajegunle.

He said: “It was not the first time the OPC members visited our area and my late son was not the first person they killed. They are a thorn in our side. Even when I approached the group leader about my son’s death, he said I could not do anything against him.

“I am therefore using this medium to appeal to the police authorities to prosecute these individuals who consider themselves untouchable. I need justice for my deceased son even though I buried him as directed by the police.”

Benjamin Hudenyin, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, said six persons had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, SCIID, Yaba, over the incident, adding that investigation is ongoing.

Source: Vanguard

Healthmedical (

)