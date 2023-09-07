‘I Watched How Our Constitution Was Turned Upside Down By Those Who Lack A Sense Of History’ -Momodu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Dele Momodu, has responded to the judgment delivered by the presidential election petition court on Wednesday.

As is widely known, the court has finally delivered its verdict in the presidential election petition case, which has been ongoing for several months. In its judgment, the court confirmed the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the presidential election held on February 25th.

Following this judgment, there have been various reactions from many Nigerians, including Dele Momodu. Momodu has expressed his view on the court’s decision, stating that those who lack a sense of history deliberately turned the constitution upside down. In a post as seen in the screenshot below, on the official page of Dele Momodu’s Ovation on Wednesday, the PDP chieftain was quoted as saying that people of good conscience should feel pity for those who turned the constitution upside down, rather than anger.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

BurstMedia (

)